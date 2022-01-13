Avril Lavigne has finally given us a date for her new album. The seventh record, titled LOVE SUX, will be dropping on February 25 with her new single releasing by the end of today.

The ‘Complicated’ singer had previously teased that her new album would be released “at the top” of 2022, and now we finally have confirmation that it will be arriving at the end of next month.

The album, releasing on February 25, is going to feature a slew of collaborative tracks with other artists, and will be her most collaborative album yet.

“I have a bunch of different features on the record, the most I have had before, as everyone was in town.” Lavigne revealed to fans. “The spirit and energy of this record is so much fun.”

The record will feature guest appearances from blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on ‘All I Wanted’, Machine Gun Kelly on ‘Bois Lie’ and blackbear on ‘Love It When You Hate Me’, with the latter dropping on January 14.

Avril Lavigne revealed that for LOVE SUX: “We used live guitars and live drums and didn’t hold back, and just got to do exactly what I wanted and what I feel like I’ve probably wanted to do for a long time.”

Not having a record label involved, instead working with long-time collaborator Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne relishes in the feeling of freedom from having to adapt to put forward music that the radio wants and what will sell. “It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s just pure rock & roll from front to back.”

“Love It When You Hate Me” ft. @iamblackbear is out Friday and is the next song off my new album “LOVE SUX” dropping 2.25! Pre-save my new song and the album now! — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 12, 2022

The LOVE SUX tracklist looks like this:

1. Cannonball

2. Bois Lie (featuring Machine Gun Kelly)

3. Bite Me

4. I Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)

5. Love Sux

6. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending

7. Avalanche

8. Déjà Vu

9. F.U

10. All I Wanted (featuring Mark Hoppus)

11. Dare To Love Me

12. Break Of A Heartache

And the album artwork looks like this:

You can pre-save LOVE SUX using the link here.

Check out Avril Lavigne in the first single for LOVE SUX, ‘Bite Me’, here: