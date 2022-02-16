Content Warning: This article about Azealia Banks and Julia Foxs discusses substance abuse and illicit drugs. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can contact Reachout at www.au.reachout.com.

Azealia Banks has unleashed a savage tirade on Julia Fox, saying that she can kiss her “days as a low-rate escort goodbye, sis.’

Banks took aim at Fox, who has recently broken up with Kanye West, and called their relationship a PR stunt in an Instagram Story.

“We already know the tea Foolia! [You] came to Miami looking for sex work, [the] same lawyer was in contract with Ye and it was a weak PR stunt from the jump,” she posted on her account, alongside an article that quoted Fox saying she wasn’t upset about the breakup.

Banks added, “What did you hustle him for? A bag and some Lucien’s? You absolutely did not come up because if this is how women who ‘always date billionaires’ behave when shit goes south, threatening tell-all books… You can kiss your days as a low-rate escort goodbye, sis.”

Banks addressed statements that Fox has made about being a former drug addict, telling the actress that this information would affect Kanye’s ability to get custody of his children. West is in the middle of divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the couple shares four kids together.

“The things you have made public in regards to your drug abuse (shit he probably had no clue about in the beginning) are not what he needs associated with him in any custody battle that may arise in court during divorce proceedings.”

“You’re a liability sis. the fact you thought he’d pick you over his children just reeks of entitlement, a lack of any real motherly instinct, and proves that you are, in fact, a woman child,” she said in the story.

And, Banks didn’t stop there. She posted another slide claiming that West is, in fact, into her.

“Babes, Kanye has tried to sign me four times. I’ve repeatedly rejected him. Kanye has a crush on me, but I like his white friends more tbh.”

While Fox has kept publicly quiet on the attack, she did re-post a story acknowledging Banks insults. The 32-year-old shared a post from Instagram account @glorifiedgossipgirl that screenshot Azealia’s stories and captioned them by saying “Azealia, idk what world you live in where it’s ok to call someone’s infant son a crack baby. And don’t ever disrespect the recovery community again.”

The Instagram user added, “@Juliafox don’t stop with your recovery openness because that’s how PEOPLE HELP PEOPLE PERIOD.”

However, Banks has posted some iMessage screenshots that allegedly show Fox asking to “pull paparazzi shots” and the pair discussing illicit drugs.

Banks continued her attack on Fox, posting a photo of the actress injecting herself with what appears to be heroin.

Earlier this month, Banks took aim at Kanye West, over his very public feud with Kardashian regarding whether their child should be allowed to use TikTok.

Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye,” Banks said in an Instagram Story. “This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion shit, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she is some sort of criminal. Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a fucking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”

The rapper added, “Aside from the fact that he’s making it his business to try and wreck the mental health of the only person around to care for his children (their mother) while he galavants the streets with dirty industry interns, druggy slut bags, eating dirty steaks at les dive bars, and is clearly having opioid/heroin comedown/withdrawal type outbursts, y’all wanna call it a mental health issue.”

