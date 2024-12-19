Rock’n’roll fans are in for a treat as Wanstock returns in 2025 with its biggest event to date, headlined by two huge “baby” acts.

Taking over Doncaster’s Shoppingtown Hotel across two nights, the festival will deliver a lineup of classic rock heavyweights and rising stars. Scheduled for March 14th and 15th, the festival promises an unforgettable weekend of music and nostalgia.

Friday night’s headliner is Baby Animals, the Australian rock icons whose 1991 debut album topped the charts and earned multiple ARIA Awards. With hits like “Early Warning” and a reputation for electrifying live shows, Baby Animals are keen to hit the Wanstock stage, saying, “We are super excited to be heading back to Wanstock for the second time. We had a blast at the first one and cannot wait to return for another rocking show!”

Joining them are Melbourne’s Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, known for their catchy hits “Get Set” and “Everywhere You Go.” Also on the lineup are local favorites Strait Shooters and Rattlincane, ensuring a high-energy start to the weekend.

Saturday night shifts the spotlight to British rock legends The Babys, celebrating their 50th anniversary. Known for classics like “Isn’t It Time” and “Every Time I Think of You,” the band’s mix of rock and melodic pop is sure to transport fans back to the golden era of music. Fellow headliners Mi-Sex are equally pumped to take the stage, with keyboardist Murray Burns saying, “It’s such an honour to share the bill with The Babys. Our first trip to Wanstock is gonna be a blast!”

The Saturday lineup also features Australian pub rock staples Ted Mulry Gang, best known for their 1975 hit “Jump In My Car.” Rounding out the evening are the dynamic Standing Room Only and the grunge-influenced Day Dreamers, adding a fresh touch to the festival’s diverse roster.

Since its launch in 2018, Wanstock has evolved into a major celebration of rock music, spearheaded by organizer Geoff Wansbrough. “I grew up in the Aussie pub rock era,” Wansbrough shares. “Wanstock began as a birthday celebration with some of my favorite bands, and it’s grown into something much bigger. Expanding to two days this year is a dream come true.”

Wanstock 2025

Tickets on sale now via wanstock.com.au

Friday, March 14th (18+)

Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster, VIC

Lineup

Baby Animals

Taxiride ft. Jason Singh

Strait Shooters

Rattlincane

Saturday, March 15th (18+)

Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster, VIC

Lineup

The Babys

Mi-Sex

Ted Mulry Gang

Standing Room Only

Day Dreamers