Calling all true rock ‘n’ roll lovers: don’t miss The Animals’ last ever Australian performance next month. The Animals were perform for the very last time on these shores at Wanstock 2024, a proper rock ‘n’ roll festival that heads to Doncaster’s Shoppingtown Hotel on Saturday, March 2nd (see full dates below). Wanstock has been going since 2018, born out of organiser Geoff Wan’s love of legendary Australian pub rock from the 80s and 90s. The 2024 lineup is led by The Animals, the hugely influential British Invasion band from the 60s. The Animals have spent many years since touring the world with their blues-rock and psych-rock classics, and it’s a good time to catch them in Australia this year: arguably their greatest song, “The House of the Rising Sun”, celebrates its 60th birthday in 2024.

The Animals’ drummer John Steel is excited about the prospect of hitting up Australia again.

“Hello you guys at WANSTOCK! I just wanted to tell you that we are so looking forward to seeing you on our 60th anniversary since “The House of the Rising Sun” made number one around the world. Every gig so far has sold out and closed with a standing ovation so we must be doing something right. Hoping for the same in Oz, best wishes from the band,” he shares.

If The Animals landmark performance wasn’t somehow enticing enough, there’s plenty more sounds to satisfy music fans at Wanstock 2024.

New Zealand cult icons Dragon will perform at the festival, well-known to locals thanks to their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2008 and their many recent headline and festival appearances round the country. Dragon already impressed Wanstock in 2023 and are already coming back for more.

Also returning to the festival following their 2020 slot are Ted Mulry Gang, best known for their hit 1975 single, “Jump in My Car”. which helped the Gang become the first Australian act to knock the one and only ABBA off the top of the Australian charts.

Check out the full Wanstock 2024 lineup below, as well as all the other key details you’ll need for the festival.

Wanstock 2024

Tickets available via wanstock.com.au

Saturday, March 2nd (18+)

Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster, VIC

Lineup

The Animals (last ever Australian performance)

Dragon

Ted Mulry Gang

Standing Room Only

Strait Shooters

Daydreamers