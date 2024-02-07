If The Animals landmark performance wasn’t somehow enticing enough, there’s plenty more sounds to satisfy music fans at Wanstock 2024.

Love Classic Rock?

Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

New Zealand cult icons Dragon will perform at the festival, well-known to locals thanks to their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2008 and their many recent headline and festival appearances round the country. Dragon already impressed Wanstock in 2023 and are already coming back for more.

YouTube VideoPlay

Also returning to the festival following their 2020 slot are Ted Mulry Gang, best known for their hit 1975 single, “Jump in My Car”. which helped the Gang become the first Australian act to knock the one and only ABBA off the top of the Australian charts.

Check out the full Wanstock 2024 lineup below, as well as all the other key details you’ll need for the festival.

YouTube VideoPlay

Wanstock 2024

Tickets available via wanstock.com.au

Saturday, March 2nd (18+)
Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster, VIC

Lineup

The Animals (last ever Australian performance)
Dragon
Ted Mulry Gang
Standing Room Only
Strait Shooters
Daydreamers

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine