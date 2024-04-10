Two of the biggest viral successes of the last couple of years are coming Down Under.

Canadian rapper bbno$ and American rapper Yung Gravy, collectively known as the catchy moniker BABY GRAVY, are set to make their debut headline shows in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The duo will be bringing their high-energy joint performance to Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and concluding in Perth, with the Australian leg presented by triple j.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 12pm (local time) on Monday, April 15th. My Live Nation members have the chance to secure tickets early during the pre-sale from 12pm (local time) on Friday, April 12th until 11am (local time) on Monday, April 15th. For tickets and more information, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

The Baby Gravy Tour announcement comes after a big year for these multi-platinum, billion-streaming global artists. In 2023, they dropped their third studio album, Baby Gravy 3, with hits like “Goodness Gracious” and “You Need Jesus”.

Both Yung Gravy and bbno$ spent time in Australia last year. Yung Gravy toured Australia and New Zealand in February, enlisting local rapping talent like Mason Dane to support him. bbno$ did likewise in April, bringing along BOY $COUT GATSBY for the tour.

As a solo artist, Gravy released his latest album, Marvelous, in 2022, which featured guest spots from Dillon Francis, T-Pain and, yes, bbno$. He also featured on Jesse McCartney’s latest song “Make A Baby” earlier this year.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

bbno$, meanwhile, released also his own solo album, Bag or Die, in 2022 and before you ask – Gravy featured on one of its tracks.

BABY GRAVY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

My Live Nation pre-sale begins on Friday, April 12th (12pm local time)

General tickets go on sale on Monday, April 15th (12pm local time)

Tickets and info can be found at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Monday, July 15th

Powerstation, Auckland

Wednesday, July 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane



Saturday, July 20th

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday, July 21st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney



Tuesday, July 23rd

Centenary Warehouse, Perth