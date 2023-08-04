Two of the biggest viral successes of the last couple of years have combined again on a new track. Yung Gravy and bbno$ have linked up for new single “Nightmare on Peachtree Street”, working together under the catchy moniker BABY GRAVY.

It’s a taste of the upcoming Baby Gravy 3, the third collaborative album between Yung Gravy and bbno$ and their first in three years.

On the woozy and eerie song, which also features a guest turn from Canadian rapper Freddie Dredd, the trio declare that “this right here is one hundred percent certified slapper.”

“Nightmare on Peachtree Street” – the title is, of course, a play on the horror classic “Nightmare on Elm Street” – follows the pair’s previous single, the borderline sacrilegious “You Need Jesus”.

“You Need Jesus” followed previous single “Goodness Gracious”, which racked up millions of streams since its release in May.