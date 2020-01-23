The second annual Farmer & the Owl festival is shaping up to be one hell of an occasion.

Bad//Dreems top the latest artist announcement for the Wollongong festival. The Adelaide band released their third LP Doomsday Ballet in 2019. The record benefited from the input of super production duo Burke Reid (Courtney Barnett, The Drones) and Jack Ladder.

New York MC Wiki is also coming to Farmer & the Owl. Wiki made his name as one third of hip hop collective Ratking. The trio’s first and only album, 2014’s So It Goes, was praised for capturing “what New York feels like and [pushing] at the boundaries of lyrically-driven rap.” Wiki has since turned his focus to a solo project and his latest album Oofie arrived towards the end of the 2019.

Watch: Ratking feat. King Krule – So Sick Stories

A bunch of Australian acts cap off Farmer & the Owl’s latest announcement. There’s HOON, R.M.F.C, Loose Fit, Babey and rising Sydney psych quartet The Lazy Eyes.

The Farmer & the Owl lineup was already seriously drool-worthy. The new recruits join UK stalwarts Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods and Fat White Family plus US baroque pop artist Weyes Blood.

The Australian representation includes sardonic songwriter Alex Cameron, swampy psych rockers The Murlocs, techno trailblazer Rebel Yell, national treasure Jack Ladder and garage rockers Body Type.

Farmer & the Owl Festival is now in its second year. 2019’s premiere edition included internationals Beach House, Deafheaven and Snail Mail next to RVG, Kirin J Callinan, Banoffee and No Mono.

Farmer & the Owl 2020

Saturday February 29

MacCabe Park, Wollongong.

Tickets via Moshtix.