Adelaide rockers Bad//Dreems have called out racist comments on social media promo for their next single, ‘Jack’.

Content warning: The following article contains links to offensive language and racial slurs. Reader discretion is advised.

Following on from the release of ‘Mansfield 6.0’ in August, Bad//Dreems have been busy promoting the pre-save link for their new single, ‘Jack’, to be released next Friday 14th October.

The promo video for ‘Jack’ contains a montage of clips of First Nations people and the text “sixty thousand years,” and although it’s still unclear who ‘Jack’ is or what the song is about, it could be in honour of Uncle Jack Charles, the actor, author and activist known for his advocacy for Aboriginal people.

“WHAT U THINK ABOUT THAT, JACK?!” the band posted to Instagram a on Wednesday. “Very excited to announce that our new single ‘Jack’ will be out Friday October 14.”

The band tweeted screenshots of comments from their TikTok account earlier today, including a racial slur.

“This bullshit is why we are putting out this song,” they wrote. “Australia is still an ignorant, racist country.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

This bullshit is why we are putting out this song. Australia is still an ignorant, racist country. Shame job.

This lad’s school has been contacted. pic.twitter.com/ppBAq6gdhA — Bad//Dreems (@BadDreems) October 7, 2022

“And again,” they shared in reply to the post, alongside a second screenshot containing a derogatory remark.

The school of one of the commenters had been contacted, presumably by the band themselves, labelling the situation a “shame job”.

Previous single ‘Mansfield 6.0’ refers to a bizarre moment in Australian history last year, as the ‘hi-vis riots’ begun by anti-vax construction workers spilled onto Melbourne’s West Gate Bridge and Victoria simultaneously experiences its largest earthquake in half a century (which originated in Mansfield, hitting 6.0 on the Richter scale).

“Dancing on the West Gate having a beer, waiting for the show/ Next thing – whaddaya know? Mansfield, six-point-oh,” the lyrics intone.