Band Of Horses is set to perform a special headline show this year in Australia.

They’ll take the stage in Sydney while they’re here for their much-anticipated A Day On The Green tour alongside The Teskey Brothers, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT, and Charlie Needs Braces. This will be their first Australian shows since 2016.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 30th, at 12pm (local time) from Ticketek. Roundhouse and MG Live presales begin Tuesday, October 29th, at 11am (local time). For all ticketing and tour information, visit www.mg.live.

Since their first tour in 2006, Band Of Horses has built a loyal following in Australia with three ARIA Top 30 albums. Fronted by founding member Ben Bridwell, their 2010 album Infinite Arms earned a Grammy nomination, solidifying their place in the music landscape. The current lineup features longtime members Ryan Monroe and Creighton Barrett, along with newer additions Matt Gentling and Brett Nash.

The band has released six studio albums, including the critically acclaimed Things Are Great (2022), where Bridwell delivers his most autobiographical work yet. This year, they also released the live collection Acoustic at The Ryman Vol. 2 (2024), a follow-up to their beloved 2014 acoustic album.

Band Of Horses Headline Australia Show 2025

Roundhouse and MG Live Pre-sales begins Tuesday 29 October at 11am (local time)

Tickets on sale Wednesday, October 30th at 12pm (local time) from Ticketek

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For all ticketing and tour information, visit www.mg.live

Wednesday, January 15th, 2025

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

The Teskey Brothers – A Day on the Green Tour

With special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT & Charlie Needs Braces

Tickets via adayonthegreen.com.au

Wednesday, January 8th

Burswood Park, Perth, WA

Friday, January 10th

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

Saturday, January 11th

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, January 12th

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

Saturday, January 18th

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, January 19th

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD