With just one month to go, the official set times for BASSINTHEGRASS 2025 have landed—and punters can start plotting their perfect day on the sand at Darwin’s Mindil Beach on Saturday, May 17th.

Now in its 22nd year, the all-ages festival is once again delivering one of the most diverse and exciting lineups in the country, and the new schedule confirms what fans were hoping for: no major clashes between the two main stages.

The Palm Stage and Tropical Stage have been cleverly staggered so you won’t have to miss a moment of heavy-hitters like Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac, The Jungle Giants, The Amity Affliction, The Dreggs, and Cyril. Only the BASSment stage—the 270-degree dance haven—features overlapping sets, with a stacked lineup of DJs and electronic acts ready to keep the energy pumping all day long.

Festivalgoers can catch Hope D kicking off the Tropical Stage at 2:35pm, while the Palm Stage opens slightly earlier at 2:10pm with Territory Native Talent and rising indie stars The Rions at 2:50pm. The BASSment also launches at 2:10pm with 3%, followed by international dance names like Jax Jones, Jaded, and Kah-Lo spinning throughout the day and night.

The final sets of the night are sure to be huge, with Hot Dub Time Machine bringing his genre-spanning party to the Palm Stage at 10pm, Luude closing out the BASSment at 10:15pm, and festival favourites Hilltop Hoods wrapping up the Tropical Stage with a 9:55pm headline slot.

This year’s event marks a homecoming for Cyril, the electronic artist and proud Territorian behind the viral ARIA-nominated hit “Stumblin’ In”. He’ll take to the Palm Stage at 7pm for a performance that promises to be both triumphant and emotional.

“Being a Darwin local, it’s a dream come true to come back home and play at BASSINTHEGRASS,” Cyril shared. “It’s such an incredible festival that brings some of the world’s best talent to the Northern Territory and I can’t wait.”

Also making waves is the return of the immersive BASSment stage, where Luude—armed with UK Top 10 hits “Down Under” and “Big City Life”—will lead the charge of bass-heavy, crowd-moving moments.

Presented by the Northern Territory Major Events Company, BASSINTHEGRASS is a rare success story in a time when many festivals are scaling back. Alongside its world-class lineup, this year introduces BASS Camp, a family-friendly retreat complete with silent discos for kids, face painting, glitter stations, and more.

Final release GA tickets and premium packages—including side-of-stage Oasis access and the shady ReFresh zone—are still available at bassinthegrass.com.au.