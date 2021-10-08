bbno$ (baby-no-money) has today unveiled his sixth studio album, eat ya veggies.

bbno$ (real name Alex Gumuchian), is an everything-goes artist that transverses the lines between rap, electronic music, and literally everything else.

In 2019, bbno$ dropped his collaborative single with Y2k, the gloriously zany ‘Lalala,’ which topped Spotify’s Viral 50 on July 1st, and remained in the Top 5 the weeks following. The track then copped a perfect remix featuring the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Enrique Iglesias.

Now, he unveils his sixth record, eat ya veggies, featuring collaborations with the likes of Night Lovell, Rich Brian, Yung Gravy, and internet survivor Rebecca Black.

“eat ya veggies is really just my social responsibility to tell the kids to eat more vegetables,” bbno$ says of the record. “There is no deeper contextualized meaning.”

In the spirit of no deeper contextualized meaning, bbno$ has kindly broken down each song from the album, track-by-track, check out what he had to say below.

Listen to eat ya veggies by bbno$

‘resume’

This is the type of song you listen to when you are on your way to get your first job at the age of 15. Gives you a little energy to drop that resume off with the horrifying future employer.

‘black eyed pees’

This song is a perfect description of my everyday life from waking up to going to bed, you know, a breakdown of my whole average day. I hope will.i.am will not be upset using his legendary group in…well…vein, depends on how you look at it.

‘yoga’

Rebecca Black. Do I need to say anything more?

‘edamame’ Pop you like a pea, yea, edamame! This sentence is purely just gibberish in all honesty hahaha. Edamames are beans, they are legumes. What an unbelievable mistake I have made. People seem to enjoy the song though.

‘i remember’ Emotional, 4 on the floor and cheesy lyrics. What else do you really need? I threw in a super sad boy music video as well, go check it out if you haven’t!

‘big boss baby’

Lentra x bbno$ at their finest during the peak of quarantine… send help…

‘brainless’

A day before we sent the album out to release I said why not make another song that once again truthfully has zero relatable context to the album. This is the product of Lentra and I sweating in the studio during the North-West pacific heat wave of the 2021 summer.

‘2 timezones’

I grew up listening to Night Lovell’s music, this is a full-circle thing for me and I hope it is for you.

‘check up’

Lentra and bbno$ do it again. They seem to keep doing it. This song is just about getting, acquiring, collecting and counting money! I love money!

‘wussup’

This song describes how the 25 year old yung gravy would pursue, old middle aged women who are approximately 45 years old. These boys jumped on a smooth beat with some smooth flows so they certainly got some smooth hair.

‘tonight we party’

Honestly, I can’t listen to this song. I am pretty sure this is the single handed reason why my vocal cords are destroyed.