Be Social Fest is packing up and heading north. After three solid years in Mackay, North Queensland’s largest music festival has announced a new home for 2025 — Cairns Showgrounds — and a new level of ambition.

Going down Saturday, October 25th, the fourth edition of the all-ages festival will be headlined by a genre-blending mix of artists including soul heavyweight Matt Corby, Aussie hip-hop heroes Bliss N Eso (fresh off the back of another new album), and international names like “Harlem Shake” producer Baauer (USA) and French electronic sensation Petit Biscuit. They’ll be joined by nearly a dozen more national acts, with plenty more still to be revealed.

“While many festivals are being forced to scale back or shut down altogether, Be Social is doing the opposite — we’re growing,” said Festival Director Michael Delaney. “Our team is committed to creating a festival that not only celebrates music but genuinely connects people. We’ve listened to our audience and reinvested into the experience — more artists, more activations, and more reasons to stay social.”

That investment shows. The 2025 program boasts a loaded bill of crowd favourites and party starters, including Sneaky Sound System, Boo Seeka, Crooked Colours, Karnivool, Ocean Sleeper, Ruby Fields, Mashd N Kutcher (DJ set), Shockone, locals Same Pains, Social Club DJs and Virtues, with more on the way.

There’s also an exclusive 18+ pre-party going down Friday, October 24th at The Jack in the CBD, featuring Winston Surfshirt and friends — a warm-up for what’s shaping up to be the region’s biggest weekend of music in years.

“The lineup, featuring hard-hitting and high-profile names, shows we’re serious about putting the region back on the national festival agenda and delivering something truly special for the local community, partners, and vendors,” Delaney says. “In the current economic climate, we’ve developed a model that ensures even those doing it tough can attend and enjoy the day, with General Admission tickets priced affordably.”

Delaney added that the festival’s move to Cairns is about more than just location.

“Cairns is one of the most unique destinations in the country to experience live music — where else can you go from a music festival to the Great Barrier Reef in the same weekend? Be Social Fest isn’t just about the lineup; it’s about the full experience of being in the tropics, soaking up the culture, and making a weekend of it,” he says. “We’re proud to bring something of this scale to Far North Queensland — and the response shows that this region is more than ready for it.”

Be Social Fest is also doubling down on sustainability, community partnerships, and site upgrades, aiming to cement its place as a fixture on the national festival calendar. The 2023 event in Mackay drew a crowd of 5,000, and this year, organisers are expecting more than 8,000 attendees.

Fans can register now at besocialfest.com.au for early ticket access and a shot at money-can’t-buy perks like backstage passes, meet-and-greets, and exclusive merch drops. For out-of-towners, the festival has teamed up with Tropical North Queensland to offer tourism deals and discounts.

Pre-sales kick off Wednesday, July 3oth, and general ticket release will be available from Thursday, July 31st via besocialfest.com.au.

Be Social Fest

October 24th – 25th

The Jack & Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns QLD

Pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday, July 3oth

General tickets on sale Thursday, July 31st via besocialfest.com.au

Lineup

Matt Corby

Bliss N Eso

Baauer (USA)

Boo Seeka

Crooked Colours

Karnivool

Mashd N Kutcha (DJ Set)

Ocean Sleeper

Petit Biscuit (FRA)

Ruby Fields

Sneaky Sound System

Winston Surfshirt (Fri night only)

Shockone

Latifa Tee

Same Pains

Social Club DJs

Virtues

+ more TBA