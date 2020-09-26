The final live show the Beastie Boys ever performed is streaming live for free online this weekend, September 26th and 27th.

According to Pitchfork, The iconic rap group’s last concert came at Bonnaroo festival back in 2009, a remarkable 11 years ago. Beastie Boys were also the headline act at Bonnaroo that year.

Shortly after the event, Adam “MCA” Yauch was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer and the band cancelled all subsequent promotional activities. Yauch unfortunately passed away on May 4th, 2012, just a few years after the Bonnaroo performance.

Footage of the performance initially streamed on Bonnaroo’s YouTube page on Thursday, September 24th. The festival ran virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the event Virtual Roo-ality.

It featured classic archival sets from the likes of White Stripes and Metallica, alongside special new performances.

Demand was extremely high to catch the Beastie Boys’ set so now it will be available to watch until Monday. “We’ve heard from so many fans around the world that were unable to tune in last night, so our friends at Bonnaroo are letting the set live online through the weekend,” Beastie Boys tweeted.

Their Bonnaroo setlist ran for a mammoth 19 songs. The group played the classics, including ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’, ‘So What’cha Want’, and ‘Shake Your Rump’. They even came back for a five song encore, featuring their hit ‘Intergalactic’.

Earlier this month, Beastie Boys uploaded their 1995 hardcore EP Aglio E Olio to streaming services for the first time. The record was put out between albums Ill Communication and Hello Nasty, and featured Suicidal Tendencies’ drummer Amery “AWOL” Smith on the recordings.

Make sure to watch their Bonnaroo performance on YouTube below, especially if you miss the band. It’s even a great watch for anyone missing the vibe of live music. We know we are.

Check out Beastie Boys at Bonnaroo: