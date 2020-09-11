Beastie Boys batshit 1995 hardcore EP, Aglio E Olio has finally landed on streaming services.

The record was somewhat accidentally penned whilst writing their fifth album, 1998’s Hello Nasty. The band were working on the release when they realised they had written to many hardcore-indebted tracks. Instead of putting them on the album, they collated the tracks and chucked them on an EP.

“When we first started working on Hello Nasty in New York, Awol was around helping us get set up. Along with the usual bunch of experimental jamming/sampling etc., we started playing a bunch of hardcore, putting song arrangements together really quickly,” explained Mike D.

“Soon we realized that we had way too many hardcore songs to possibly put on the next album, so we decided to release them all together as an EP.”

The EP is named after the most basic (and, in my opinion, greatest) Italian pasta dish. As Mike D explains, it’s a dish that encapsulates the punchy, no frills ethos of the EP.

“It’s like the most common dish in Italy!” he said. “Low budget! You could make that meal for yourself at home for probably like, a whopping 98 cents! But just to let the kids know it’s eight songs, but only ten minutes. It’s important to let the people know.”

Check out Aglio E Olio by Beastie Boys:

Last week, Beastie Boys announced a new career-spanning album, Beastie Boys Music, set to arrive on October 23rd.The record, comprised of the bands most beloved hits like ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)’, ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn,’ ‘Intergalactic,’ and more — will be released digitally, on CD and as part of a 2xLP set.

According to a press release, the new greatest hits compilation “is a companion piece” to the 2020 Spike Jonze-directed documentary and 2018’s Beastie Boys Book.

You can preorder the record here.