Paul McCartney and Beck have shared their version of McCartney’s song ‘Find My Way’, taken from the upcoming album McCartney III Imagined.

McCartney has prepared an astounding array of talent, both old and new, for his remix album (it helps when you were in the biggest band of all time). Alongside Beck are stars like Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, and Blood Orange. Each will reimagine one track from McCartney III, which was originally released in December 2020.

So far we’ve already had Dominic Fike’s cover of ‘The Kiss of Venus’ and, as per Pitchfork, now Beck has provided us with the next little taste.

The more traditional classic rock style of the original is replaced with – remember that it’s Beck – a crisp and fun disco-funk atmosphere that completely revolutionises the track.

Beck also enjoys himself with a vocoder, singing lines like “Let me help you out, let me be your guide / I can help you reach the love you feel inside.” And while it’s unmistakably the mischievous Beck singing, the song sounds like it could easily be an old Daft Punk or LCD Soundsystem track.

In a statement about the track, Beck recalled a night out he spent hanging with Paul and his wife Nancy years ago in West Hollywood. Last year when he asked me to remix this track, I remembered that night and wanted to try to recapture that amazing spirit I felt while watching him on the dance floor… sort of my little tribute to Paul “in his groove,” he explained.

With this remix album and Perfume Genius’s recent reworking of his excellent 2020 album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, it seems like the current thing for big stars to do; perhaps we’ll see more artists doing something similar in the future, if it’s good enough for a Beatle.

McCartney II Imagined is scheduled for release on April 16th and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘Find My Way’ by Beck and Paul McCartney: