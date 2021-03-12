Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

When you’re Paul McCartney, you can do basically anything, and he’s enlisted a true all-star lineup of musicians for his new album.

As per Pitchfork, the music legend has announced a new album featuring a lineup of star musicians who will cover, remix or reinterpret tracks from his 2020 album McCartney III.

McCartney III was the singer’s 18th solo album and a continuation of his albums McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980). Way to keep us waiting, Paul. It turned out to be worth the wait though, earning him his first U.K. number one solo album since 1989 and making it to number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

The album was a product of COVID-19 lockdown, recorded in early 2020 at McCartney’s studio in Sussex, England. Like previous McCartney albums, he was a one-man band, performing all the instruments himself.

This upcoming album is definitely not a solo effort though. And when you’re a former Beatle, you can collaborate with whomever you want: St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Beck, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Damon Albarn, Blood Orange, Khruangbin, and Anderson .Paak are just some of the stellar artists helping out on the album.

He’s also cleverly tapped the inescapable guitar-destroyer superstar Phoebe Bridgers for a duet. Even Idris bloody Elba features. So far we have Dominic Fike’s version of ‘The Kiss of Venus’, which you can check out below.

McCartney III Imagined is scheduled for release on April 16th via Capitol and can be pre-ordered here.

McCartney III Imagined Tracklist:

01 Find My Way [ft. Beck]

02 The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

03 Pretty Boys [ft. Khruangbin]

04 Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

05 Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

06 Seize the Day [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

07 Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

08 Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

09 Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10 When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11 Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12 Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix) (physical release exclusive)

Check out the Paul McCartney song ‘The Kiss of Venus’ reworked by Dominic Fike: