It’s been three long years since St. Vincent blessed us with her last album, 2017’s Masseduction. Now, Annie Clark has confirmed that the long-anticipated follow-up is finally on its way.

“The rumors are true. New record “locked and loaded” for 2021,” St. Vincent confirmed in a tweet. “Can’t wait for you to hear it.”

In an recent interview with MOHO Magazine, St. Vincent revealed that her forthcoming sixth album will mark a “a tectonic shift”.

“I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity,” she explained. “I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other – Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

St. Vincent will draw from the seedy grittiness of the defining films of the 70s. Explaining that the forthcoming record has “the color palette of the world of Taxi Driver” and “Gena Rowlands in a Cassavetes film.”

“I just wanted to capture the colors, the film stock, and tell these stories of being down and out, down on your luck,” she mused.

Last month, Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. To commemorate the occasion, St. Vincent teamed up with Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl on a cover of the band’s 1994 The Downard Spiral track ‘Piggy.’

“And when I took this song apart to cover it, it took me a long time to really understand the immensity of the groove,” St. Vincent explained of covering the track. “It’s a dark, industrial reggae. Muscular, but never as distorted as you imagined it when you think of it in your head…. They made a complicated thing seem easy and made big, bold sonic choices.”

Check out St. Vincent and Dave Grohl covering ‘Piggy’ by Nine Inch Nails: