The world had been expecting its arrival but it was still a relief to fans when Beyoncé confirmed her world tour earlier this week.

Just days out from the Grammy Awards, the pop superstar decided to take over the headlines, confirming on social media that 2023 would see her undergo a huge year of touring.

Yet “world” wouldn’t be the correct term: Europe and the U.K. made the cut, as did the U.S. and Canada, but Australia was notably missing. It’s a plight that Aussie music fans are used to, but it didn’t make it any easier to take.

Will Beyoncé increase her world tour and add in countries in the Southern Hemisphere? There is some hope to be had.

Currently on Ticketek is a waitlist titled “Beyoncé in Australia”, which looks very genuine and serious, and lets fans add themselves to a waitlist for any potential Aussie tour leg.

Beyoncé last toured in Australia all the way back in 2013, which would make 2023 the ideal time to return for a massive 10th anniversary visit.

Currently she’ll be on tour from May until September, which leaves three months in the year to enhance her world tour.

The world’s biggest stars have slowly been filtering back to these parts post-pandemic – Ed Sheeran and Blink-182 are on their way – and as probably the biggest star of them all, Beyoncé surely wouldn’t want to be left out of the global touring picture.

Perhaps most hopeful of all, Beyoncé notoriously loves a surprise or three, from record releases to tour news. And her Aussie fans adore her, with her latest album Renaissance reaching number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. So, yes, Beyoncé, please don’t break Aussie souls. Make the Australian leg of the world tour happen. Tone Deaf will keep you updated as soon as anything is announced.

