History tells us that Beyoncé is a creature of habit when it comes to global touring.

Her last run in Australia was a decade ago with The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, which hit our arenas in October-November 2013. Before that, the I Am… World Tour saw her performing in Australia from September to late October 2009. Even her first solo tour, The Beyoncé Experience, landed in Australia across October 2007.

If there’s a pattern here, it’s that Q3 and Q4 are prime time for Beyoncé’s Australian takeovers, and with the Cowboy Carter Tour officially announced, the stars are aligning once again.

The growing appetite for country music in Australia also makes this the perfect moment. Recent Spotify data reports that Australia has the third-largest country music market in the world, only trailing the US and Canada, and it’s the fastest-growing country music market globally.

With Cowboy Carter positioned as Beyoncé’s full-blown country era—already smashing streaming records and earning critical acclaim—bringing the tour to a country that’s been a major player in the genre’s international boom just makes sense.

And then there’s the demand. After selling out arenas across the US and Europe with Renaissance, skipping Australia left a noticeable gap in the itinerary. The fanbase is still very much there, the ticket sales would be enormous, and promoters would be scrambling to lock in dates at Australia’s biggest stadiums.

While the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was rumoured as a possible venue in 2024, nothing came to fruition—but with this tour’s stadium-level spectacle, it’s hard to imagine Beyoncé passing up a massive stage like Accor Stadium in Sydney or Optus Stadium in Perth.

Aussie fans have been waiting over a decade for her return, and with Cowboy Carter poised to be one of the defining tours of 2025, there’s no better time for Beyoncé to finally give Australia its overdue homecoming. Keep your eyes on the tour dates—this one’s looking more likely by the day.