As Virgo season came to an end on Thursday, September 23rd, the star sign’s Queen Beyoncé marked it with a personal thank you note to her family, friends, and fans who all wished her a happy 40th birthday earlier in the month.

Beyoncé posted a lengthy handwritten letter on her official website, retroactively wishing all her fellow Virgos a big happy birthday. She also thanked her many fans for helping her celebrate her 40th birthday which fell on September 4th.

In the very reflective letter, the pop superstar noted that this was the “first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment.”

“I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages,” she wrote. “I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever.

I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She continued: “This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.

I thought I knew that at 21 or 30 … but I didn’t. The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

Beyoncé then ended with a stirring message of support for other women reaching the big 40 milestone. “Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP. This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life.

I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!. Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours.”

She signed off by saying ‘I Love You, followed by the word ‘Deep’ written 40 times (get it?). Several photos of Beyoncé in a stunning sparkly green dress were also included with the handwritten letter.

I wonder what Jay-Z got her to celebrate the important birthday. Probably Tiffany jewellery.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Oprah, Taylor Swift, and more paying tribute to Beyoncé on her 40th birthday: