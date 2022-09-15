Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli is going to be imparting her knowledge to the next generation in a speech at the Oxford Union.

From Dr. Phil to OnlyFans to the Oxford Union, Bhad Bhabie sure has come a long way – the viral icon and artist is headed to the University of Oxford to take part in a private student society discussion, as reported by TMZ.

And if you’re thinking this is a hoax, the official invite from Oxford Union President Ahmad Nawaz might change your mind. “It would be an honour to welcome you to continue this fine tradition,” he said to Bregoli in an invite.

With this, Bhad Bhabie will join a long line of illustrious speakers to have graced the halls of the university, including Winston Churchill, Jack Dorsey, Richard Nixon, Elton John, and so on.

A look at Bhad Bhabie’s career trajectory might explain why she was invited – she’s turned her Dr. Phil fame into a viable career. Shortly after her appearance on the show, she launched a music career, releasing singles like ‘Hi Bich’ and ‘Gucci Flip Flops’. Shortly after her 18th birthday, she also launched an OnlyFans account, through which she claimed she’s earned $50 million USD back in April.

Back in August, she ventured into securing the future of the next generation by launching the Bhad Bhabie Scholarship – to be slated for 1000 students, who will get a collective $1.7 million USD to complete their education and start their own business ventures.

“If I did some dumb shit all the blogs would post it but we give away $1.7m in scholarships and grants to start small businesses and it’s [crickets]. I’m just going to mind my business and do me.” she wrote on her Instagram caption at the time.

As of now, it is unclear as to exactly what Bregoli will be speaking on – but we’re looking forward to “cashing her” at the Oxford Union.