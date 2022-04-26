Everyone knows there’s a lot of money to be made on OnlyFans but a whopping $50 million in one year? That seems a bit excessive but that’s how much Bhad Bhabie has seemingly earned from the platform.

Putting the “cash” in “cash me ousside” once and for all, the former Dr. Phil guest-turned-rapper recently claimed that she’d made $50 million on OnlyFans, a claim that many fans reasonably refuted.

Earlier today though, Bhabie took to social media with an alleged screenshot and video of her massive earnings. “Go cry about it bitch,” she simply captioned the Instagram post.

The accompanying picture allegedly shows that she made almost $53 million in gross revenue from her OnlyFans work, with her net revenue sitting around $43 million between April 1st, 2021 and April 25th, 2022. The video then shows the breakdown of her monthly earnings over the last year.

Bhabie has immediately received a lot of support from fans. “Get yo coin sis,” insisted someone. “They miserable cuz u up, stay up sis!” hailed someone else. “When they call you a liar and you hit em with them facts,” wrote another fan.

With OnlyFans earnings like this, Bhabie probably won’t need to continue her music career. Last year, she launched her own record label, Bhad Music, revealing she was inspired by Kanye West to own her masters.

“Signing a deal when you aren’t established, artists don’t really understand that labels get to approve you doing features and have basically total control on when and if your music comes out,” she said back then. “Not to mention they keep like 80% of all the money that comes in. It’s pretty fucked up. I’m finally ready to put out music I want on my own terms.”

Bhad Music is set to release her debut EP, although no date has been confirmed yet. ‘Miss Understood’ was released last year as the expected lead single from the EP.

