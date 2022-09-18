Billie Eilish kicked off the Australian leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour with a vintage shopping spree.

The Aussie leg of the tour kicked off in Sydney last Tuesday, and it appears the US pop star managed to sneak a little shopping spree in before her media calls began.

Newtown’s Storeroom Vintage posted a series of videos to TikTok last week, showing Eilish and her entourage shopping in the store, posing outside the store, and what appears to be paparazzi footage of her in Sydney sporting her new vintage threads.

“Billie Eilish shopping at our Newtown store,” they captioned the first video, followed by, “We love U Billie Eilish.”

@storeroomvintagee WE LOVE U @BILLIE EILISH

Of course, Eilish isn’t the first musician to wear Storeroom Vintage threads on tour in Australia. Drake has been spotted performing at a Sydney night club wearing a Prada jacket from the store.

Post Malone has also been filmed shopping there.

Eilish appeared on Abbie Chatfield‘s radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield in the same fit she was spotted wearing from Storeroom Vintage – a reworked maxi skirt & Carharrt jacket.

The pair spoke about the inspiration behind Eilish’s song ‘Your Power’ and discussed how easily people can be swept up by the sound of a song rather than paying attention to some at times heavy lyrics.

“I have this ongoing thing that irks me and I don’t know really what to do about it, where I’ll put a song out where I’m saying that I think needs to be said and people are like, ‘sick song, anyway’,” Eilish told Chatfield.

Chatfield also suggested Eilish could take a leaf from her book and wear a disguise to go out and have fun on tour, explaining that she herself wore a friend’s mullet wig to avoid being photographed out in Sydney.