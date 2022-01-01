Billie Joe Armstrong cancelled his appearance on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve television special after being exposed to COVID-19.

The Green Day frontman shared the news that he wouldn’t be travelling to Miami for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party “out of an abundance of caution” via Instagram.

“After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID,” Armstrong wrote.

“I’ve tested negative, but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution. Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party replaces Carson Daly’s New Year’s Eve special on NBC, which he had hosted since 2004.

Co-hosted by Pete Davidson, the event also featured Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlisle, Anitta, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h in the two-hour event.

It has been a busy year for Green Day.

The band were forced to re-start their North American Hella Mega Tour dates with Fall Out Boy and Weezer due to the pandemic.

The Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour was cancelled altogether.

Just last month, the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of their second album, Kerplunk!, on social media.

Kerplunk! was the first to feature Tré Cool on drums, and their final release via indie label Lookout! Records.

Just over a week ago, they posted a video from RAK studios in London, prompting fans to speculate new music was on the way.

“I guess that rumor about Billie telling a fan that they’re releasing new music soon is true…” one fan wrote.

“1972? 50th birthday special?” wrote another fan, pointing out the year that flashes on the screen is the same year Armstrong and band mates Cool and Mike Dirnt were born.

The band’s last release was 2020’s Father of All Motherfuckers.

Last December, Armstrong reunited the band’s side project, The Network, and dropped Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!