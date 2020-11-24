Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has opened up about feeling like half of America is being held “hostage” by Donald Trump.

In an interview with NME, Billie Joe Armstrong said the countdown until the end of the Trump presidency is like a “waiting game.”

“It feels like there hasn’t been a dull moment for the last four years,” he said.

He continued: “I think it’s inevitable that Trump has to leave, but he’s holding half of the country hostage… I can’t figure out which side – whether it’s the people that support him or the people that hate him?”

“It’s a waiting game at this point to get him out, then the temperature will lower a little bit more.”

It certainly isn’t the first time Armstrong has spoken out against Trump, as he was a vocal supporter of Joe Biden in the lead up to the US presidential election.

“America cannot afford another 4 years of Trump in office,” he said on Instagram back in September.

“Our democracy is at stake. Our earth is at stake. We need health care for all. We need justice. We need peace. We need police reform… this is urgent, this is a national emergency,” he said.

It comes as no surprise that Green Day was one of several high profile acts to sign an open letter that aimed to prevent the unauthorised use of their music at political rallies.

Joining the likes of Mick Jagger, Blondie, REM and Pearl Jam, the band endorsed the letter penned by the Artists Rights Alliance.

The letter demanded that major US national political party committees “establish clear policies requiring campaigns to seek the consent of featured recording artists, songwriters, and copyright owners before publicly using their music in a political or campaign setting.”

Check out ‘Holiday’ by Green Day: