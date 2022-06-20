The Victorian government’s Always Live initiative has recruited another stellar international artist, with pop-rock legend Billy Joel coming to the state for one night only.

The “Piano Man” will perform at the equally iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 10th. It will be the singer-songwriter’s first Australian visit since playing the Stone Music Festival in 2013, although he’s been a frequent visitor to the country throughout his five decade career. His last Melbourne appearance came during his world tour in 2008.

Joel shared his excitement about coming back to Australia after such a long absence. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been [to Australia],” he said about the upcoming performance. “I’m really looking forward to coming and I’m bringing the whole family and we’re going to enjoy it. I’ll see you there.”

Although it’s been over 20 years since he last released an original album (2001’s Fantasies & Delusions), Joel has continued to perform live extensively. In 2014, he started a record-breaking residency at another historical arena, New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He’s set to perform his 130th show at the venue, just a couple of months before he heads to Australia.

Earlier this year, the compilation album 50 Years of the Piano Man was released, paying tribute to one of the foremost songwriters of the 20th century. The album contained such iconic hits as ‘Just The Way You Are’, ‘New York State of Mind’ and, of course, ‘Piano Man’.

Tickets for the MCG show go on sale on Monday, July 4th at 10am AEST via Frontier Touring. Presale for Frontier Members begins on Thursday, June 30th at 11am AEST. Telstra Members can also access the Telstra Plus Member presale on Monday, June 27th at 10am AEST.

