Taylor Swift has reacted to Billy Joel saying that she is “like that generation’s Beatles”, revealing it “broke my brain”.

While speaking to USA Today, Billy Joel was asked who his favourite “current singers” were, and after namechecking Adele, he compared Taylor Swift to The Beatles.

“She’s productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she’s huge,” he added.

“You have to give her high marks. She knows music and she knows how to write. She’s like that generation’s Beatles.”

Reacting to the comment in an interview with Extra, Swift said: “That honestly like broke my brain because that doesn’t seem like a real thing that would happen in life.”

She continued: “I might have hallucinated it, maybe we had the same hallucination, because I don’t really know how to process words like that from someone like him, I’m a huge fan of his.”

“That’s an icon saying that. I don’t know if that really happened, I need to see a video or something to prove it, ’cause whoa.”

In other news, Swift recently broke not one but two Spotify records with the release of her re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red.

Spotify confirmed the news that Red (Taylor’s Version) had achieved the impressive feat via their official Twitter page.

“On Friday, November 12th, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female and Taylor broke the record for the most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history,” a Spotify spokesperson wrote.

“We’ll remember this day in history all too well. Congratulations @taylorswift13″

