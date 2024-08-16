Birds Of Tokyo are making a powerful return with a new single and a tour announcement, marking their first proper headlining tour across Australia since the pre-COVID era.

The Perth-based alt-rock band has just released their latest single, “Heartbreakers Bar,” which brings them back to their roots with a raw, energetic acoustic instrumentation.

Accompanying the release is a playful music video that features an intimate “busking” bar, which captivated the band so much they decided to bring the concept to audiences on the road.

So, for the first time, Birds Of Tokyo will perform an opening set of reimagined tracks in an “acoustic busking mode” before returning with a set of fully plugged electric anthems like “Lanterns”, “Good Lord”, “Plans” and “Unbreakable”.

Despite the intimate nature of the “Heartbreakers Bar” as seen in the music video, the band will perform in some of the country’s bigger venues. Kicking off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall in October this year, Birds Of Tokyo will then head to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Melbourne’s Forum, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, before wrapping up the tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre in February 2025.

“It’s been over five years since we’ve played in our old stomping grounds like The Enmore and The Forum so we’re really looking forward to finally getting back into those rooms that everyone loves,” shares frontman Ian Kenny.

The band has been far from quiet since the pandemic began. Over recent years they’ve played shows with everyone from Incubus to Keith Urban, as well as staging two acclaimed tours with symphony orchestras across Australia including multiple sold-out shows at Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

“It’s been amazing to appear on all these big outdoor shows and to collaborate with those great orchestras over recent years but these two-act gigs will allow us to dig a bit deeper into our catalog and play some songs we haven’t done in ages,” explains guitarist Adam Spark. “We always like to shake things up a bit so doing an acoustic set as well as a normal one should keep us on our toes. Hopefully it’ll be a bit of extra fun for the audiences too.”

Birds Of Tokyo’s schedule this year is a heavy one which includes a string of festivals spots, an appearance as part of Victoria’s newly announced 2024 ALWAYS LIVE program, and a series of appearances with Cold Chisel.

BIRDS OF TOKYO – HEARTBREAKERS BAR TOUR

Special Guest Sahara Beck

Saturday, 26th October – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 31st October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 1st Nov – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd November – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA