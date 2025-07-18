A feature length film of Black Sabbath’s final performance has been announced for release in theatres early next year.

The 100-minute-long documentary follows the band’s sold-out show in front of 42,000 people at Villa Park in Birmingham, with 3million more who paid to watch a livestream.

Mercury Studios have kicked off production with hopes of releasing in 2026 under the title “Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow.”

“Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park,” a press release reads.

“Featuring thunderous performances of ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Children of the Grave’ and a show-stopping ‘Paranoid,’ the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.”

Back the the Beginning was hosted by superstar actor Jason Momoa – who was spotted moshing during Pantera’s set – and featured heavyweight acts such as Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and Yungblud.

A number of the huge acts pulled off emotional covers of the band’s classics, with Yungblud receiving special praise from Osbourne for his rendition of “Changes”.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“He did an amazing job,” Osbourne said of the 27-year-old. “I couldn’t have done it better myself.”

Proceeds from the night went to Cure Parkinson’s — a disease Osbourne has battled since 2020 — as well as Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

A fitting farewell in his hometown, Osbourne was able to perform a limited four-song set with Black Sabbath. The feat comes after his own concerns over performing, saying complications from Parkinson’s and recent spinal surgeries would hold him back.

The iconic rocker will delve into his health and final show in another documentary for Paramount+ titled “No Escape From Now” and set to premiere later this year.