Yungblud has released a powerful cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes,” recorded live at the band’s massive farewell charity concert.

The English rocker performed the track as part of Tom Morello’s All Stars on the heavyweight Back to the Beginning lineup at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5th.

While rock icons such as Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica covered tracks from the band’s legendary discography, it was Yungblud’s emotional rendition that earned special praise from Ozzy Osbourne himself.

“He did an amazing job,” Osbourne said of the 27-year-old. “I couldn’t have done it better myself.”

Yungblud called the performance “hands down the biggest moment of my entire life.”

“I got to stand on stage and honour one of my heroes,” he said. “And the fact that it’s touched so many people is truly overwhelming.”

Proceeds from the performance — and now the release of Yungblud’s cover — are going toward three UK-based charities: Cure Parkinson’s (a cause close to Osbourne, who’s battled the disease since 2020), Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

“The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalise it, and donate all the money to such important causes,” Yungblud added. “This is what rock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, add it to your playlist — let’s raise some fucking money.”

Honouring Black Sabbath’s legacy comes shortly after Yungblud’s latest album, Idols — a milestone project that marked a return to his artistic roots while questioning his own legacy.

“Everyone had an opinion about what Yungblud should be and what Yungblud should do next,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “I think you can tell when music is trying to be commercially successful because it’s shorter, it’s hookier, it’s a little bit more vapid. It’s a little bit easier to eat, you know what I mean? That was never my idea.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the now 27-year-old admitted, “I let go of the reins a little bit,” referring to his 2022 self-titled album. Though it topped charts worldwide, he added, “It wasn’t what was true to me.”

Yungblud’s cover of “Changes” featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II is out now.