In a recent interview, BLACKPINK member Jisoo opened up about handling the fame that comes with her status, her solo, and mental health.

At this point, BLACKPINK are the biggest girl-group on the planet. That, of course, means that there are more eyes on them than most. For BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, however, that is not necessarily an ideal situation.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jisoo opened up about her journey with BLACKPINK, confessing that while she loves music, she doesn’t necessarily know how to deal with the quartet’s supergroup status.

“I love to perform, but I don’t always enjoy being part of the spotlight,” she told the magazine.

“I think it’s different for the other members: They love to receive the spotlight, feeling energised by the people who come to see us, and then getting a bit depressed when the stage is over and silence arrives. Feeling empty. All these feelings are a necessary part of the job.” she said, before adding that she doesn’t necessarily share their feelings.

“I’m a little different. When I’m onstage, I think about not making mistakes. Performing still feels more like a test than something genuinely fun.” she added.

She then recalled a particular incident at Coachella, where she performed with the group despite an injury due to her strong ‘sense of responsibility.’

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“When we were performing at Coachella [in 2019], my back hurt so badly. Every night I was getting painkillers. I wanted to perform sitting down. But my pride wouldn’t allow myself to sit. And it wasn’t because “I love this stage so much”; stronger was my sense of responsibility and duty.” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jisoo also talked about something every BLINK has been waiting eagerly for – her solo debut. She is the only member of the group who hasn’t dropped a solo release – a travesty, really.

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet.” she said.

“The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.” she added.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘How You Like That’ by BLACKPINK: