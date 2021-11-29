BLACKPINK member Lisa has opened up about her initial worries about embarking on a solo career without her “team” of BLACKPINK bandmates.

Speaking to 102.7 KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Countdown, the K-Pop icon got candid on her apprehension about stepping out on her own after finding fame with the iconic quartet.

“I was worried at first because, you know, this is my first time doing things by myself, without the team, without the members,” Lisa explained, adding that her fellow BLACKPINK members have been incredibly supportive as she explores a solo career.

“They’re super supportive, they were [texting me], ‘Hey, are you okay to be alone?’ And I was like, ‘I’m actually not, but it would nice if you came to me and stayed with me,’” Lisa added.

“It’s hard for me to do things on my own, decide things on my own… [but] I think I did a great job.”

Just days ago, it was revealed that Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19, with YG Entertainment confirming the news in a statement.

“The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results,” they said.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The agency also promised strong preemptive measures for present and future activities: “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities.”

“We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly.”

They also reassured fans that Lisa remained in a “good state” of health, and that she is “not exhibit[ing] any special symptoms” from her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“All four members of BLACKPINK have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19,” the statement added.

Lisa of BLACKPINK talks solo career: