Blak Powerhouse, a First Nations arts, music, and culture event, is set to return for its third consecutive year on January 26th at a new location—Manning House, Sydney University.

Presented by Powerhouse and Indigenous social enterprise We Are Warriors, this all-ages event will feature an evening of music, dance, art, workshops, markets, food stalls, and more. The event aims to provide a platform for First Nations talent while fostering community and cultural connection.

The 2025 lineup is headlined by ARIA award-winning artists Dan Sultan (Arrernte/Gurindji) and Budjerah (Coodjinburra), alongside rappers Kobie Dee and Yung Brother. Additional performances will come from artists RIAH, Minty, Zipporah, and others yet to be announced.

Kicking off at 5pm, the evening will begin with an Acknowledgement of Country and a traditional dance performance at the Manning House North Courtyard. Other highlights include a panel discussion titled Take the Crown at Manning Bar and a screening of We Are Warriors’ latest documentary.

Family-friendly activities include the WAWZone arcade, created by Gadigal mural artist Jeswri, and weaving workshops led by Wiradjuri, Yuin, and Gadigal artist Nadeena Dixon.

We Are Warriors founder Nooky commented, “After a huge year of Blak music and arts elevating while staying grounded in staunch truths and community spirit, we’ve watched our Blak kings and queens rise. We’ve seen our mob take it to new heights we thought it’s only right to fly the We Are Warriors flag once again taking Blak Powerhouse to a new level. This January 26 join us again as we stand in strength, power, love and joy. This time we take the crown.”

Powerhouse Associate Director First Nations Beau James added, “Blak Powerhouse is a formidable reclamation, a showcase of some of our finest talent. Now in its third year, it just keeps getting bigger and better—Blak love, joy and excellence. Our Blak kings and queens, celebrating our strength and resilience as we stand proud and strong. Powerhouse is again very honoured to be partnering with We Are Warriors for Blak Powerhouse 2025.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah noted, “Over the past three years, Blak Powerhouse has grown to become a monumental event on Sydney’s cultural calendar. Powerhouse is so proud to deliver this event in partnership with We Are Warriors and continuing our commitment to honouring our First Nations cultures and connection to Country.”

For more details and to RSVP, visit the event page here.

Blak Powerhouse 2025

Presented by Powerhouse and We Are Warriors

For more details and to RSVP, visit the event page here

Sunday, January 26th

Manning House, Sydney University

Music Lineup

Dan Sultan

Budjerah

Kobie Dee

Zipporah

Minty & Yung Brother

RIAH

And more