Budjerah is back in a big way.

The ARIA Award winner has released “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense”, his first single of the year, at the same time as announcing a headline Australian tour.

Budjerah’s new song was co-written with G Flip and Aidan Hogg during a Melbourne writing trip. It started as simply a song about Budjerah’s struggles with quitting coffee, but it became something much bigger, a broader expression of Budjerah’s frustration at the perils of fame.

“‘Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense’ is pretty much how I’m feeling about every aspect of my life right now. My life, in the last couple of years, has changed so much, thanks to my fans, but at times it’s been a little tough to deal with, with so many different things happening at once. This song simply puts all my emotions into about three minutes,” he explains.

Budjerah will hit the road for a a run of headline shows around Australia this September. He’ll perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, and Brunswick Heads that month on his ‘Therapy Sessions Tour’ (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 24th at 1pm local time. The Artist pre-sale begins on Monday, July 22nd at 11am local time, while the Spotify pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 23rd at 12pm local time.

Budjerah enjoyed a memorable year in 2023, winning Best New Artist at the 2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards. He also supported Ed Sheeran in arenas around the country.

Budjerah’s “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense” is out now via Warner Music Australia.

Budjerah 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Friday, September 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 7th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 13th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, September 14th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Friday, September 20th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 28th

Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW