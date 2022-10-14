As they soak up the music world’s excitement about their newly announced world tour, blink-182 have released their new single.

Earlier this week, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – the “classic” blink-182 lineup – confirmed their unexpected reunion for a world tour in 2024.

Australia and New Zealand were luckily included, with the tour set to hit Australasia in February of that year (see full dates below). It will be the first time in almost 10 years that the iconic trio will perform together for a run of shows.

The iconic pop-punk band also confirmed stellar supporting artists for each leg of the world tour, with acclaimed punk rockers Rise Against set to back them up in Australia and New Zealand.

On the North American leg, meanwhile, they’ll be joined by hardcore favourites Turnstile, and they’ll also perform with the likes of Green Day and 5 Seconds of Summer at When We Were Young.

To celebrate the tour announcement, blink-182 today released ‘Edging’, with the track marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker have worked in the studio together.

‘Edging’ is the first taste of the band’s new album, which currently has no official release date. It will be the classic blink-182’s first album as a trio since 2011’s Neighborhoods, which reached number two on both the ARIA Albums Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200.

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Edging’ by blink-182:

blink-182 2024 Australian and New Zealand Tour

With special guest Rise Against

Full ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Friday, February 9th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sunday, February 11th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, February 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, February 19th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, February 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Monday, February 26th

Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ