Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have just announced a mammoth blink-182 world tour, and it’s all the music world’s been talking about since.

For the first time in almost 10 years, the iconic trio will reunite for a huge run of shows, with the tour set to hit Australia and New Zealand in February of that year (see dates here).

For longtime fans of the band, such a reunion probably felt a long way off: DeLonge was off doing his own thing, Hoppus was bravely beating cancer, while Barker was falling in love with a Kardashian. For a pop-punk fan of a certain vintage, this tour is the most welcome of news.

And Hoppus has already voiced his excitement about the upcoming tour. “Yes, it’s happening. Blink-182, world tour, new music, new album. Tom’s back. Man, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long,” he said on the Apple Music Hits show After School Radio.

The musician also shared a nice anecdote about an encounter with a fan that happened just days ago. “I was at the Dodgers game the other night, and a fan came up. It was a guy and his wife, probably late twenties, early thirties.” he recalled. “We take our picture, and he’s like, ‘I love your band. Grew up on your band.’

“He’s like, ‘Dude, is there any way, any way at all?’ And I’m like, ‘Any way for what?’ And he’s like, ‘Is there any chance of a blink-182 reunion tour with Tom back in the band at all?’ And he had such hope and desperation in his eyes, and I just wanted to put my hand on his shoulder and say, ‘My friend, just you wait. Just wait three, four more days.’”

Hoppus then comically added, “I should have taken his name and should have just posted it on Instagram, been like, ‘This is for you Steve. Great idea.’”

blink-182 are set to share their new single, ‘Edging’, this Friday, October 14th, marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker have worked in the studio together.