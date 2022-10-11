This is not a drill: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for a mammoth blink-182 world tour in 2024, and Australia and New Zealand haven’t been left out.

For the first time in almost 10 years, the iconic trio will reunite for a huge run of shows, with the tour set to hit Australia and New Zealand in February of that year (see full dates below).

The iconic pop-punk band have also confirmed stellar supporting artists for each leg of the world tour, with acclaimed punk rockers Rise Against set to back them up in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 20th at 1pm local time. The blink-182 fan club pre-sale begins on Thursday, October 13th at 12pm local time, running until Wednesday, October 19th at 12pm local time.

Both the Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales then commence on Wednesday, October 19th at 1pm local time, concluding on Thursday, October 20th at 12pm local time.

After forming 30 years ago, blink-182 have become one of the most beloved rock bands to emerge from the US. As The New York Times once wrote, “no punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than blink-182.”

For longtime fans of the band, such a reunion probably felt a long way off: DeLonge was off doing his own thing, Hoppus was bravely beating cancer, while Barker was falling in love with a Kardashian. For a pop-punk fan of a certain vintage, this tour is the most welcome of news.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Not that the shows will be merely a parade of old hits, with blink-182 set to share their new single, ‘Edging’, this Friday, October 14th, marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker have worked in the studio together.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

blink-182 2024 Australian and New Zealand Tour

With special guest Rise Against

Full ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Friday, February 9th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sunday, February 11th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, February 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, February 19th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, February 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Monday, February 26th

Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ