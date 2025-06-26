Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is taking another big step into the world of film, announced as the director and co-writer of The Wildmen, a supernatural Western set in the American frontier of 1869.

Co-written with D. Todd Deeken and Jay Thames, the film follows a haunted ex-gunslinger and a Paiute warrior as they face off against a ruthless land baron—and the mythical “Wildmen,” vengeful spirits awakened by greed and bloodshed.

The film is part of a new slate from Magenta Light, the indie production and distribution company founded by Oscar winner Bob Yari.

In a newly announced multi-year partnership with Evoke Entertainment and Freefall Films as reported by Variety, the trio plans to co-produce, co-finance, and distribute four independent films annually, starting in 2025. The venture brings together the teams behind acclaimed projects like Strange Darling, Creepshow, and Guns, Girls and Gambling, with Yari leading distribution, Evoke’s Stan Spry handling production services, and Freefall’s Henry Boger steering development.

DeLonge’s creative streak doesn’t stop there: in May, he was also announced as executive producer of Breaking Bear, an animated TV series that parodies classic mobster dramas—except all the characters are bears. The project, created by Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia), features a voice cast that includes Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley, and Josh Gad, and is co-produced through DeLonge’s media company, To The Stars.

Deadline reported the show as being “a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home”.

At the same time, blink-182 is gearing up for a new North American tour and is expected to return to the studio to begin work on a follow-up to 2023’s One More Time…, DeLonge’s first album back with the band since 2015.