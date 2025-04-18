Bliss n Eso are back on top.

The Aussie hip hop trio have debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with their eighth studio record, The Moon (The Light Side) — their first chart-topper since 2017’s Off the Grid, and their fourth overall. The album also topped the Australian Artist Albums Chart and Vinyl Chart this week, proving the fan love runs deep for the Sydney trio.

The trio continue to cement their legacy with The Moon (The Light Side) — an ambitious, sonically diverse record that redefines the group’s artistry while celebrating over two decades of cultural impact. It’s their first No. 1 album since 2017’s Off the Grid, and joins a platinum-certified legacy that also includes Running On Air (2010) and Circus in the Sky(2013), both of which also topped the ARIA Charts.

Speaking on the chart success, Bliss n Eso said: “The greatest gift of music is that it allows you to channel your life experiences and stories into beautiful art that lives forever. More than any awards or statistics we’ve achieved, just seeing how our music resonates deeply with fans has been by far the biggest blessing.”

Driven by lead single “Feeling Fly” and viral hit “Vacation” (which samples Dirty Heads), the album also features “Party on the Moon” — a rework of Gang Starr’s Full Clip with production from DJ Premier — and “Been Through Hell”, a collaborative anthem with Masked Wolf, 360 and Benny Morrell.

The chart-topping milestone comes just weeks before the group embark on their massive 31-date ‘Party on the Moon’ national tour, kicking off next month. The run will take Bliss n Eso through major capitals and regional centres alike, with support from Melbourne rapper and singer Ivan Ooze. Tickets are on sale now via Frontier Touring.

The latest ARIA Albums Chart also features new entries from Bon Iver, whose Sable, Fable lands at No. 4, and Australian Idol winner Marshall Hamburger, whose debut The Idol Collection opens at No. 50 — the first Idol winner’s album to hit the Top 50 straight off the back of the show since 2009, when Stan Walker’s Introducing peaked at No. 3.