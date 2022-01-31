Bliss n Eso have announced rescheduled NSW dates for their upcoming ‘The Sun’ Tour.

The acclaimed hip hop trio were initially due to undertake their huge 29-date national tour between January and April but this has now been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We regretfully advise that a portion of Bliss n Eso’s ‘The Sun’ 2022 shows in NSW has been rescheduled to April-May 2022,” the group said. “This update follows the latest NSW government advice and restrictions regarding the current COVID-19 outbreak.”

The group’s shows in Bathurst, Byron Bay, Central Coast, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Lismore, Newcastle, Penrith, and Port Macquarie have all been rescheduled until April and May (see below).

Bliss n Eso also confirmed who will be supporting them on the rescheduled tour dates: Butchulla rapper Birdz will join them in Bathurst, Central Coast, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, and Penrith, Brisbane rapper Nerve will open in Newcastle and Port Macquarie, while Polynesian hip hop artist MLBRN will provide support in Lismore.

The tour’s Queensland dates in Airlie Beach, Cairns, Mackay, and Townsville have also been pushed back, with rescheduled dates to be announced soon.

All original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates with no action required. Anyone now unable to attend the new tour dates may obtain a full refund, but refund requests must be submitted before Tuesday, March 1st 2022.

Bliss n Eso are touring in support of their seventh studio album, The Sun, which almost beat Kanye West and Donda to the top spot on the ARIA Album Chart.

Tickets and full details for all shows are can be found via: frontiertouring.com/blissneso

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer or the Live Music Observer.

Bliss n Eso ‘The Sun’ Tour NSW rescheduled dates:

March-May 2022

Presented by Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring

Thursday, April 21st (previously Thursday, January 20th)

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, April 22nd (previously Sunday, February 6th)

Workers Club, Lismore, NSW

Saturday, April 23rd (previously Saturday, February 5th)

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Friday, April 29th (previously Friday, February 18th)

Entrance Leagues, Central Coast, NSW

Saturday, April 30th (previously Thursday, February 10th)

Panthers, Penrith, NSW

Friday, May 6th (previously Saturday, February 12th)

Garden Hotel, Dubbo, NSW

Saturday, May 7th (previously Friday, February 11th)

Panthers, Bathurst, NSW

Friday, May 20th (previously Friday, February 4th)

Panthers, Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday, May 21st (previously Saturday, February 19th)

Nex, Newcastle, NSW