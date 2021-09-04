Kanye West’s new album Donda has dominated charts all over the world. However, back in Australia, it was a homegrown fave that nearly pushed the rapper off the top spot in the Aussie charts: Bliss n Eso.
This week’s ARIA charts saw West take out the number one spot with Donda, and Bliss n Eso were just 156 units behind for a very close second place with their new album The Sun. The rankings are calculated by sales data on music sales and streaming activity within Australia for the week.
Speaking to Tone Deaf, Bliss of Bliss n Eso shared his excitement about the massive achievement.
“To effectively tie Kanye (who had the most internationally hyped record of all time) for the #1 spot is pretty damn humbling. We have been up against the craziest adversity this year in Australia due to COVID and to still get this result is incredible,” he told Tone Deaf.
Absolutely humbled by this fam. Thank you to all you legends who bought the record, streamed it, watched the music videos, bought merch or grabbed a ticket to our tour. We really couldn't have done it without you. 🙌🏻
There's PLENTY more in the works! BnE is back, baby!😉
— BLISS N ESO (@blissneso) September 3, 2021
Bliss is confident that their album The Sun would have debuted at number one if it wasn’t for many states of Australia currently being locked down.
“The Sun would also have been number one in almost any other week this year and that’s without a large amount of physical sale we would of otherwise got due to stores in Australia not being open.”
“I’m so incredibly proud of our diehard fans who went up against the world’s super heavy weight and in the face of these crippling limitations still got us to literally a tiny handful of sales off taking the #1 spot.”
The trio is made up of Jonathan Notley (MC Bliss), Max MacKinnon (MC Eso) and Ejjamai (DJ Izm). Bliss n Eso have been a prominent force in the Australian music industry for over twenty years and were some of the earliest pioneers of Australian hip-hop.
“To be 20 years deep into our career and still have this relevancy, strength and massive fanbase is so humbling and I’m truly grateful.”
Bliss n Eso are headed off on a huge 29 date national tour early next yet to perform some of their biggest hits, as well as new music from The Sun.
