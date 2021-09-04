Kanye West’s new album Donda has dominated charts all over the world. However, back in Australia, it was a homegrown fave that nearly pushed the rapper off the top spot in the Aussie charts: Bliss n Eso.

This week’s ARIA charts saw West take out the number one spot with Donda, and Bliss n Eso were just 156 units behind for a very close second place with their new album The Sun. The rankings are calculated by sales data on music sales and streaming activity within Australia for the week.

Speaking to Tone Deaf, Bliss of Bliss n Eso shared his excitement about the massive achievement.

“To effectively tie Kanye (who had the most internationally hyped record of all time) for the #1 spot is pretty damn humbling. We have been up against the craziest adversity this year in Australia due to COVID and to still get this result is incredible,” he told Tone Deaf.

Absolutely humbled by this fam. Thank you to all you legends who bought the record, streamed it, watched the music videos, bought merch or grabbed a ticket to our tour. We really couldn’t have done it without you. 🙌🏻

There’s PLENTY more in the works! BnE is back, baby!😉 pic.twitter.com/6QgOtFHtsP — BLISS N ESO (@blissneso) September 3, 2021

Bliss is confident that their album The Sun would have debuted at number one if it wasn’t for many states of Australia currently being locked down.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The Sun would also have been number one in almost any other week this year and that’s without a large amount of physical sale we would of otherwise got due to stores in Australia not being open.”

“I’m so incredibly proud of our diehard fans who went up against the world’s super heavy weight and in the face of these crippling limitations still got us to literally a tiny handful of sales off taking the #1 spot.”

The trio is made up of Jonathan Notley (MC Bliss), Max MacKinnon (MC Eso) and Ejjamai (DJ Izm). Bliss n Eso have been a prominent force in the Australian music industry for over twenty years and were some of the earliest pioneers of Australian hip-hop.

“To be 20 years deep into our career and still have this relevancy, strength and massive fanbase is so humbling and I’m truly grateful.”

Bliss n Eso are headed off on a huge 29 date national tour early next yet to perform some of their biggest hits, as well as new music from The Sun.

BLISS N ESO THE SUN AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022

Thursday 20 January

Beach Hotel | Byron Bay, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 21 January

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

(Prev. Thursday, 30 September 2021 at Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane)

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Saturday 22 January

Blank Space | Toowoomba, QLD

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Sunday 23 January

NightQuarter | Sunshine Coast, QLD

All Ages*

*Must be accompanied with a guardian 25yrs or over

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Wednesday 26 January

Harrup Park | Mackay, QLD

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Thursday 27 January

Magnums | Airlie Beach, QLD

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 28 January

JCU Uni Bar | Townsville, QLD

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Saturday 29 January

Gilligans | Cairns, QLD

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Friday 4 February

Panthers Port Macquarie | Port Macquarie, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Saturday 5 February

Hoey Moey | Coffs Harbour, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Sunday 6 February

Lismore Workers Club | Lismore, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Thursday 10 February

Penrith Panthers | Penrith, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Friday 11 February

Panthers Bathurst | Bathurst, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 12 February

Garden Hotel | Dubbo, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Friday 18 February

Entrance Leagues Club | Central Coast, NSW

18+?

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Saturday 19 February

NEX | Newcastle, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

thenex.com.au | Ph: 02 4926 6200

Thursday 24 February

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

(Prev. Tuesday 14, Wednesday 15 & Thursday 16 September 2021 at 170 Russell, Melbourne)

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 25 February

Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Saturday 26 February

The Pier | Frankston, VIC

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 4 March

Discovery | Darwin, NT

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:00am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 11 March

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

(Prev. Sunday, 19 September 2021)

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 12 March

UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Sunday 13 March

Kinross Woolshed | Albury, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Thursday 24 March

AEC Theatre | Adelaide, SA

(Prev. Wednesday, 22 September 2021 at Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide)

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:00am local time)

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Friday 25 March

Metro City | Perth, WA

(Prev. Thursday, 23 September 2021 at Metropolis, Fremantle)

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

facebook.com/metrocityconcertclub | Ph: 08 9228 0500

Saturday 26 March

Wintersun Hotel | Geraldton, WA

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 1 April

Moruya Waterfront Motel Hotel | Moruya, NSW

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

moruyawaterfront.com.au | Ph: 02 4474 4399

Thursday 7 April

Albert Hall | Launceston, TAS

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 8 April

Goods Shed | Hobart, TAS

18+

On sale: Monday 6 September (10:30am local time)

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’ by Bliss n Eso: