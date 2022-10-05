After posts about his mental heath sparked alarm last week, rapper BlocBoy JB opened up about his struggles and says he’s getting help.

After his posts last week sparked alarm about his mental health, rapper BlocBoy JB says he’s working on getting better.

In a conversation with TMZ Hip Hop, the rapper said that he’d experienced an outpouring of support after his post last week. “The majority of people that hit me up were my people from Mexico,” he said.

None of the supportive messages, however, were from his label Interscope Records. According to JB, he hadn’t heard from the label aside from an A&R reaching out.

Speaking to TMZ, he raised concerns about labels providing support for artists and their mental health. “People don’t know what they’re getting into,” JB said. “You’ve got a lot of fake shit going on. You’ve got a lot of people who are there for the moment.”

The rapper went on to outline how he would support his friends: “If you’re my friend in the industry, you’re not my industry friend. You’re my real friend.”

BlocBoy JB’s words pertain directly to his statement last week, where he claimed that he had no one to rely on in his journey.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Last week, JB posted: “I don’t have nobody to call on. All I got is myself. God, please watch over me, because today is one of dem (sic) days fr. I need something or somebody to get my mind right or off of everything. If not, I’m not gone (sic) make it.”

While talking to TMZ, however, the rapper pointed out that his concerns were ‘more personal than anything’. “When you’re the man and everybody [is] asking for stuff every day, that shit gets to you. Like, if I didn’t have nothing, would you really hit me up?”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.