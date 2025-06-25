Blues at Bridgetown is back for 2025, and it’s packing one hell of a lineup.

The beloved WA festival will return to the picturesque town of Bridgetown from November 7th–9th, bringing with it a stacked bill of blues, roots, and soul legends — led this year by Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges, Little Birdy, and Coterie.

Blues at Bridgetown has built a cult following over three decades thanks to its killer music curation, small-town charm and springtime vibes, and 2025 is shaping up to be one of its most memorable years yet.

A born performer raised on rhythm and soul, Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges is a New Orleans native who’s taken his guitar and booming voice everywhere from the Mississippi Delta to the pubs of WA. He’ll bring his signature southern blues to the main stage — and if past sets are anything to go by, it’ll be a masterclass in feel-good, gut-punching live music.

Joining him are indie rock favourites Little Birdy, reuniting for a run of shows to mark the 21st anniversary of their debut album bigbiglove. Fronted by Katy Steele, the band were key players in the early 2000s Aussie alt-rock boom and are finally giving fans the chance to relive that era live.

Also on headline duties are Coterie, the WA/NZ band of brothers who’ve carved out a loyal following with their sun-soaked, harmony-driven brand of modern rock. Their live shows are a mix of intimacy, power and years of shared musical DNA.

The wider bill covers everything from folk to roots to good ol’ pub rock, with sets from 19-Twenty, Frank Sultana, Great Gable, Azure Ryder, Jack Botts, merci mercy, Jeff Lang, Matty T Wall, Melody Pool, Kyle Lionhart, Hussy Hicks, Smoke Stack Rhino, Natural Boogie, Stellar Moon, Teeny Tiny Stevies and dozens more.

The festival will once again take over the streets with its iconic Saturday Street Party, offering up free stages, roving performers, food vendors and market stalls. It’s one of the only festivals where you can roll out of your tent, grab a coffee and be watching world-class blues within 10 minutes.

Tickets are on sale now via bluesatbridgetown.com.au. The early bird round already sold out, so don’t snooze.