The 21st annual Blues on Broadbeach may have battled showers of rain across its four-day run in Broadbeach last week, but it was met with undeterred fans from in and out of the blues community as they crowded Gold Coast streets, parks and venues.

Featuring international Blues legends RL Boyce and Robben Ford from USA, Japan’s premier funk orchestra, Osaka Monaurail, and a host of national talent including Karise Eden, Mia Dyson and Karl S. Williams, this year’s festival has been labelled “the best festival in the country” by Casey Radio’s Tony Brady.

Festival Director Mark Duckworth said: “We have seen and heard so many incredible performances over the past four days, which have celebrated all the different music styles in the Blues genre as well as a few surprises. The weather didn’t dampen the spirits of our artists, or our festival fans who turned out to support every act.

“The Blues community is just so special, every year we see familiar faces who have made the pilgrimage here to Broadbeach from far and wide, and we are privileged to have been able to give them another great festival!

“The fans continued to come out and support every artist despite the showers, their dedication and love for the music not lost on the artists who expressed their heartfelt thanks.”

Meanwhile, multi-award-winning Australian Blues artist Dom Turner said it was an “honour” to take the stage with RL Boyce.

“Once again Blues on Broadbeach succeeded in giving music lovers access to a whole range of blues and blues-related acts,” he said. “On a personal note, it was an honour to perform with Mississippi Blues legend and friend, the great RL Boyce, who gave us all a lesson in what blues music is really about.”

US guitar legend, Robben Ford said: “I have always loved coming to Australia, it’s always been one of my favourite places in the world to play. I’d definitely come back again. Everyone has been super nice and super cool, and extremely professional. The whole thing has been very well handled, glad to be a part of it!”

Breakout Australian blues artist from Perth, Matty T Wall said: “Amazing festival, amazing vibe, access to all the stages and performances were fantastic! Hope to be back again soon.”

Fans travel from all across Australia and from over the pond in New Zealand each year to catch Blues on Broadbeach. RL Boyce fan, Pip from Auckland, said she comes to Blues on Broadbeach every year.

“Blues on Broadbeach has an especially friendly feel,” she said. “We were only allowed out of New Zealand a few weeks ago – so happy to be able to be here. It’s a people’s festival for all ages and stages. I wouldn’t be anywhere else in the world!”

Blues on Broadbeach returns to the Gold Coast 18 – 21 May 2023.