Blues on Broadbeach has revealed its full 2024 program.

One of Australia’s largest music festivals, Blues on Broadbeach is returning to the Gold Coast this year for four unmissable days of live music, taking place between May 16th-19th.

The festival’s expanded lineup now boasts over 20 new acts, including Balmain-born blues and roots musician Mitch Grainger and Brisbane singer-songwriter and guitarist Dana Gehrman.

Grainger, known for collaborations with AC/DC’s Malcolm Young, Alex Lloyd, and Rick Price, will showcase his 2023 double album, Plug It in and Plug It in Acoustic.

Gehrman brings her second album, Down in Hollywood, a nostalgic dive into Americana rock roots, ranked #8 in Rhythms Magazine’s Top 10 favourite roots/soul/Americana albums of 2023.

Also joining the Blues on Broadbeach lineup are BB Factor, Dan Hannafor, Taya Chani, Hubcap Stan & the Sidewalk Stompers, Jason Delphin, and more. To see the other new names on the poster, check out the full lineup at the link below.

Blues on Broadbeach unveiled its initial 2024 program late last year, featuring three prominent US artists and two Grammy nominees.

Blues favourites Melissa Etheridge, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, Ana Popovic, and Eric Bibb were revealed as headliners in 2024, alongside returning Aussie guitarist and singer-songwriter Lloyd Spiegel.

On the Sunday, Kurrawa Park will play host to a special lineup exclusive to ticket holders, led by New Zealand’s genre-hopping, party-starting group Fat Freddy’s Drop with their only Australian show of the year.

They’ll be joined by locals Tijuana Cartel, who The Sydney Morning Herald once hailed as “one of the most fearsome live bands in the country.” Sydney collective Boomchild will also perform on the Sunday (accompanied by some special guests), after impressing at BIGSOUND last year.

The Kurrawa Park Sunday Ticket is on sale now here.

And Twelve Bar Society is back for Blues on Broadbeach 2024: now in its third year, the exclusive membership club gives blues lovers the chance to connect even deeper with the festival and artists.

More information about Blues on Broadbeach 2024 can be found via the official website.