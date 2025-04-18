With Aussie festivals dropping like flies thanks to skyrocketing insurance costs, wild weather, and the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, the Greens have stepped up with a $20 million-a-year plan to help keep the country’s live music scene alive.

Dubbed the ‘Festivals Support Package’, the policy will be officially launched this Saturday, April 19th, at midday on-site at Bluesfest Byron Bay — a festival that’s seen its fair share of challenges over the years and now serves as ground zero for a push to protect the heart of Australian music culture.

Greens arts spokesperson Senator Sarah Hanson-Young will lead the charge, joined by Richmond candidate Mandy Nolan and Bluesfest Director Peter Noble. The announcement landed late Friday night, just ahead of the festival weekend.

“Our festivals are in crisis,” Senator Hanson-Young said. “Over the past few years we’ve seen the cancellation after cancellation of loved and iconic festivals. It’s clear that the government needs to step in to help the industry.”

The Greens’ proposed package includes:

$20 million per year in direct festival grants , with higher maximum caps and infrastructure eligibility;

$2 million for a comprehensive review into the insurance market failure affecting the live music sector and options for a government-backed solution;

A national festivals strategy delivered through Music Australia to ensure better coordination and long-term support;

Tax offsets for touring artists and venues , including 10% offsets for hosting live music and 50% for touring expenses;

Support for small businesses, including a festival incubator and an extension of the $20,000 instant asset write-off until July 1, 2026.

Senator Hanson-Young said the Greens’ plan goes beyond patchwork measures, offering a long-term, structural solution to the challenges facing the industry.

“A plan for the arts is nothing without the funding required to support the industry,” she said. “The Greens’ plan for supporting our festivals takes a holistic view of what the sector needs. That means direct support in the form of grants, a review of the market failure in insurance for live events, a federal strategy for sustainability, and tax offsets for both venues and artists.”

Hanson-Young stressed that festivals play a crucial role in the development of Australian talent and the broader live music ecosystem.

“Festivals are an essential part of the music ecosystem and an important part of our culture,” she said. “It’s how Australian artists build new audiences that help set up their careers—and it’s how young people build a love for live music.”

The announcement comes at a critical moment for the sector. High-profile events including Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass have either been cancelled or scaled back in recent years, while smaller regional festivals face mounting logistical and financial barriers.

“Festivals matter,” Hanson-Young said. “They particularly bring our regions—like the Northern Rivers—to life. They inject money and enthusiasm into our local communities from the cities to the regions. I’m excited to be making this announcement at Bluesfest, an iconic Australian festival and a great example of how investment in the arts drives local, regional economies.”

Mandy Nolan, Greens candidate for Richmond, echoed the importance of festivals for the Northern Rivers and said she would advocate for the area to be included in the Greens’ proposed Artist Living Wage trial.

“We’re one of the top regions in the country for cultural tourism,” Nolan said. “Bluesfest nearly selling out this year delivers a huge injection into everything from hospitality and retail to the local arts scene.”

Hanson-Young concluded: “The Greens always have been, and always will be, the party for the arts. This election, to support our arts and creative industries, you have to vote Green.”