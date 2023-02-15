Bluesfest, Australia’s most awarded music festival, has been nominated for the Best International Festival category at the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards, which is considered the most relevant and coveted recognition for achievement in the touring and live events industry. The peer-voted live entertainment industry awards ceremony will be held on February 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, where the winners will be announced. This is the tenth time that Bluesfest has been nominated, and furthermore, the festival has also been nominated for International Festival of the Decade (2021).

Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble OAM expressed his gratitude towards everyone involved in the festival, especially the Bluesfest team, for the nomination. He stated that “The Pollstar Awards are incredibly prestigious, and we are incredibly humbled to be recognised. Thank you.” Noble also encouraged all artists and agents to experience Bluesfest for themselves.

Bluesfest, located just 10 minutes north of Byron Bay, NSW, Australia, is well situated and surrounded by the charming village of Mullumbimby and the beach towns of Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads. The festival was held from April 14 to April 18, 2022, and boasted a predominantly Australian line-up with headliners such as Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Crowded House, and Jimmy Barnes. The festival has been running since 1990 and is known for its diverse music styles, from blues and roots to world music and soul.

The nomination for the Best International Festival category is significant because it recognizes the festival’s success in attracting top international performers, as well as its outstanding organization, excellent facilities, and the overall festival atmosphere. Bluesfest has gained an excellent reputation over the years, with over 100,000 attendees each year and a vast array of international and local artists, which has helped to put Byron Bay on the map as a must-visit destination.

Bluesfest is up against some tough competition in the Best International Festival category, including Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival (USA), Rock Im Park (Germany), Lollapalooza Brazil (Brazil), Rock am Ring (Germany), Hurricane Festival (Germany), CMA Music Festival (USA), and Southside Festival (Germany). The competition is fierce, but Bluesfest has shown time and time again that it can compete with the best of the best.

Bluesfest 2023 is set to take place in Byron Bay from April 6 to April 10, 2023, and all 5-Day Season tickets, including festival entry, camping & add-ons, parking, and VIP, are on sale now via the Bluesfest website. The festival promises to provide the best festival vibes ever, with an exciting line-up of international and local artists, fantastic food and drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere that attracts visitors from all over the world.