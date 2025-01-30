Bluesfest is already stacked with some of the finest acts in blues, rock, soul, and beyond, but the sideshows just levelled up.

A lineup of killer special guests has been announced, joining artists across the country for some of the most anticipated gigs of the year. From seasoned legends to rising Aussie stars, this is what live music dreams are made of.

Mo’Ju will appear at Allison Russell’s Sydney and Melbourne shows and Marc Broussard’s Melbourne date. An artist whose music doesn’t just hit the ears but resonates deep in the soul, Mo’Ju has long been a voice for change, blending cultural commentary with raw emotion.

With an ARIA nomination under their belt and an unwavering commitment to authenticity, their presence in these shows is bound to be unforgettable.

Joining Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram in Sydney and Melbourne is none other than HARTS, the multi-talented musician mentored by Prince himself. Yep, that Prince. With a sound that fuses funk, blues, and rock into something uniquely his own, HARTS has collaborated with everyone from Lenny Kravitz to Joey Bada$$. The man doesn’t just play guitar—he shreds, and his performance is set to be one for the books.

Sydney’s Marc Broussard show gets an extra layer of soul with the addition of Karen Lee Andrews, whose gritty, blues-infused sound has taken her from festival stages to supporting Jimmy Barnes and Gregory Porter.

A powerhouse vocalist who channels gospel, rock, and blues into every note, Andrews is the kind of artist who can silence a room or shake the walls—depending on her mood.

For those catching Rodrigo y Gabriela, get ready for Jess Locke and Apricot Ink to set the vibe. Jess Locke is known for her dreamy, melancholic indie pop that’s both soft-spoken and emotionally gut-punching. Whether she’s on stage solo or playing with The Smith Street Band, Locke knows how to hold an audience in the palm of her hand.

Meanwhile, Apricot Ink is a name to watch. Hailing from Canberra, their blend of dub, hip-hop, and alt-pop has drawn comparisons to BENEE and The XX, and after touring with Boo Seeka, they’re more than ready to step into their own spotlight.

Sydney and Melbourne audiences heading to see RY X are in for a treat with Indigo Sparke. A singer-songwriter who doesn’t just perform—she casts a spell—Indigo’s music is the kind of haunting, ethereal magic that lingers long after the last note. Having worked with Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief) and Aaron Dessner (The National), she’s built a reputation as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary folk. Her album Hysteria is an emotional tsunami, and her live performance? Even more intense.

If you were already pumped for the Bluesfest sideshows, now’s the time to lock in your tickets because these additions just made them essential viewing. With a mix of established icons, left-field picks, and rising stars, this year’s lineup proves once again that Bluesfest doesn’t miss.

Tickets are on sale now.