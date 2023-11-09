Three more Bluesfest Tours have been announced.

Grammy-winning jazz and funk fusion collective – they have as many as 20 members in regular rotation – Snarky Puppy will head to The Forum in Melbourne and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in March before appearing at Bluesfest Byron Bay.

Another Grammy winner, singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello will return to Australia for headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne next March.

And living legends Blind Boys of Alabama will perform at Sydney’s City Recital Hall and Melbourne Recital Hall in April following their Bluesfest appearance. Since forming all the way back in the 1930s, Blind Boys of Alabama have earned five Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, and have performed for three different US presidents.

The two remaining original members, Jimmy Carter and Paul Beasley, will head to Australia ready to lead a fresh generation of Blind Boys into the future.

Tickets to the new Bluesfest Tours go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 16th at 2pm EST. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 14th at 2pm AEST.

“The Blind Boys of Alabama first played Bluesfest in 1992, and they’ll be returning in 2024 for the eighth time. They are the most celebrated and well known gospel artists in the world. Please join us for what is a very special experience and one you’ll never know if you’ll ever get to see them again,” says Peter Noble OAM.

“Meshell Ndegeocello is a phenomenon. With a staggering 11 Grammy nominations, her style transcends genres, and her shows always leave a lasting impression on audiences.”

Snarky Puppy, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Blind Boys of Alabama join previously announced Bluesfest Tours for The Tedeschi Trucks Band and Rickie Lee Jones and Newton Faulkner and Drive-By Truckers.

New Bluesfest Tours

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, November 14th (2pm AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, November 16th (2pm AEST)

Snarky Puppy

Tickets available here

Monday, March 25th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, March 27th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, March 29th-Saturday, March 30th

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Meshell Ndegeocello

Tickets available here

Monday, March 25th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 26th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, March 28th-Friday, March 29th

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Blind Boys of Alabama

Tickets available here

Sunday, March 31st-Monday, April 1st

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Thursday, April 4th

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 6th

Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne, VIC