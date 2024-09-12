A number of artists will embark on Bluesfest Tours next year.

Announced today, Rag’n’Bone Man, Allison Russell, RY X, Marc Broussard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and BJ the Chicago Kid will play shows around Australia next April (see full dates below).

Tickets to the newly announced Bluesfest Tours go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 19th at 11am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 17th at 11am AEST (sign up here).

Grammy-winning British artist Rag’n’Bone Man will return to Australia next year for the first time since 2018. The blues, hip-hip, and soul musician has shared stages with the likes of Calvin Harris and Gorillaz.

Self-taught singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell will bring songs from her acclaimed albums Outside Child (2021) and The Returner (2023) to Australia, while genre-blending artist Marc Broussard will perform in the country for the first time next year.

BJ the Chicago Kid, another Grammy nominee, will also make his debut in Australia in 2025, but Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is no stranger to the country. At just 25-years-old, Ingram has established himself as one of the most exciting blues musicians of his generation, drawing comparisons to icons like B.B. King and Jimi Hendrix.

Last but definitely not least, RY X will return to Australia for his first shows in the country in over a decade. RY X has performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages, collaborated with artists such as Drake and Diplo, and worked with prestigious orchestras around the globe.

The second wave of artists for Bluesfest 2025 was revealed earlier this week. Organisers unveiled an all-Australian collection of acts for the beloved festival’s 36th and final edition, with the returning Hilltop Hoods leading the pack.

Bluesfest 2025 Tours

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 17th (11am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, September 19th (11am AEST)

Ticket information available via bluesfest.com.au

Rag’n’Bone Man

Saturday, April 19th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 23rd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 25th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, April 27th

Metro City, Perth, SA

Allison Russell

Tuesday, April 15th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 17th

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

RY X

Wednesday, April 23rd

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 24th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Marc Broussard

Monday, April 14th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 16th

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Sunday, April 20th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, April 21st

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

BJ the Chicago Kid

Wednesday, April 16th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 17th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, April 20th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD