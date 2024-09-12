A number of artists will embark on Bluesfest Tours next year.
Announced today, Rag’n’Bone Man, Allison Russell, RY X, Marc Broussard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and BJ the Chicago Kid will play shows around Australia next April (see full dates below).
Tickets to the newly announced Bluesfest Tours go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 19th at 11am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 17th at 11am AEST (sign up here).
Grammy-winning British artist Rag’n’Bone Man will return to Australia next year for the first time since 2018. The blues, hip-hip, and soul musician has shared stages with the likes of Calvin Harris and Gorillaz.
Self-taught singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell will bring songs from her acclaimed albums Outside Child (2021) and The Returner (2023) to Australia, while genre-blending artist Marc Broussard will perform in the country for the first time next year.
BJ the Chicago Kid, another Grammy nominee, will also make his debut in Australia in 2025, but Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is no stranger to the country. At just 25-years-old, Ingram has established himself as one of the most exciting blues musicians of his generation, drawing comparisons to icons like B.B. King and Jimi Hendrix.
Last but definitely not least, RY X will return to Australia for his first shows in the country in over a decade. RY X has performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages, collaborated with artists such as Drake and Diplo, and worked with prestigious orchestras around the globe.
The second wave of artists for Bluesfest 2025 was revealed earlier this week. Organisers unveiled an all-Australian collection of acts for the beloved festival’s 36th and final edition, with the returning Hilltop Hoods leading the pack.
Bluesfest 2025 Tours
Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 17th (11am AEST)
General sale begins Thursday, September 19th (11am AEST)
Ticket information available via bluesfest.com.au
Rag’n’Bone Man
Saturday, April 19th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, April 23rd
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, April 25th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Sunday, April 27th
Metro City, Perth, SA
Allison Russell
Tuesday, April 15th
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, April 17th
City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW
RY X
Wednesday, April 23rd
City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, April 24th
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC
Marc Broussard
Monday, April 14th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, April 16th
City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Sunday, April 20th
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Monday, April 21st
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
BJ the Chicago Kid
Wednesday, April 16th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, April 17th
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, April 20th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD